Huey Magoo’s Opens First Alabama Location in Montgomery

by Alabama News Network Staff

If you’re hungry, Montgomery has a new place to eat chicken. Huey Magoo’s has now opened its first restaurant in Alabama.

It’s in Festival Plaza on Vaughn Road, across from Winn-Dixie near the movie theatres.

Huey Magoo’s is a chain from Orlando, Florida. The restaurant serves fresh chicken, sauces, salads, sandwiches and wraps.

So far, the Montgomery restaurant has hired 50 people and is looking to hire more.

This is the company’s 22nd restaurant. Another Huey Magoo’s is coming soon to Prattville.