Investigative Journalist Laurie Segall Discusses New Book

Memoir, "Special Characters", Details Rise of Tech

by David Lamb

As a Tech Correspondent for CNN, Laurie Segall had a front row seat for the rise of the tech scene and the likes of Facebook, Twitter and Uber. In her new memoir Special Characters, Segall takes readers along for the wild ride. Recently she joined David Lamb on Alabama News Rising to discuss her new book.