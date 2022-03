Local EMA Directors Advise Residents to Prepare for Severe Weather

by Kay McCabe

Autauga county EMA director Ernie Baggett is warning all residents to ensure they prepare for severe weather.

No matter if you live in a mobile home, apartments, or any type of home, knowing where you will seek shelter is important.

Weather radio’s are one of the most efficient ways to be alert when a tornado is in your area.

For more ways to stay safe from severe weather, click here.