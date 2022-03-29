Pay It Forward: Larry Johnson of Montgomery

by Ellis Eskew

Our Pay it Forward honoree this week is Larry Johnson of Montgomery. He goes above and beyond to lend a helping hand wherever he can.

“Larry is a genuine, compassionate caregiver. He’s a husband. He’s a father of loving kids, and Larry goes above and beyond to help anyone that can he can help,” said Bessie Lucas.

Lucas nominated her son, Larry, for the Pay It Forward award. He is a large store merchandiser for Coca-Cola United Bottling Company.

She says he’s always helping the homeless, the elderly, or anyone who needs him.

“I know there’s a lot of people that don’t have a lot out there. We complain about the little stuff we go through. It’s always somebody that has it harder than you and helping somebody out, you know, just brighten their day even if it’s just for a minute, you know,” said Johnson.