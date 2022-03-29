Pine Hill Man on Trial for 2016 Murder in Wilcox Co.

by George McDonald

A murder trial is underway this week in Wilcox County — in the 2016 shooting death of a Yellow Bluff woman.

District Attorney Michael Jackson says 52 year old James Leon Smith of Pine Hill — got into an argument at a pool hall. Then pulled out a gun — and started shooting.

Jackson says Smith shot and killed 49 year Ponell Nicholson. Although she was not the person — that Smith was shooting at.

“Anytime you start shooting a gun in a pool hall or in a club or something like that, innocent people might be struck. And that’s what happened here,” said Jackson.

Jackson says he expects the trial — to last all week.

Murder is a class a felony in Alabama — punishable by a sentence of up to 20 years — to life in prison.