Strong To Severe Storms Likely Wednesday Night Into Thursday Morning

by Shane Butler



Strong to severe storms are likely Wednesday night into early Thursday morning! All modes of severe storms will be possible with this event. We expect damaging winds up to 80 mph along with a few tornadoes. Non-thunderstorm winds will be rather gusty at 30 to 40 mph throughout the day Wednesday. The storms will enter west Alabama around 6pm and advance eastward through the night. It will be a line of storms pushing through the entire area, so all of us will experience some of the impacts from this system. Make sure you have a way to receive warnings. Check the batteries in your NOAA weather radio. The storm system will exit to our east before sunrise Thursday. We pick up a drier northwesterly wind flow and our skies begin to clear from west to east throughout the day. We should actually end the day on a rather mild note. Temps will still manage the mid 70s for highs that afternoon. Cooler air spills into the area and temps drop into the mid 70s overnight into early Friday. High pressure is overhead and we’re into sunshine and mild temps Friday afternoon. Afternoon highs should hover around the mid 70s.

Over the upcoming weekend, we keep a chance of showers across south Alabama while the rest of the area remains partly sunny and mild. Temps reach the mid 70s Saturday afternoon. High pressure re-establishes itself over us and we’re back into full sunshine Sunday. Temps will respond and we expect mid to upper 70s Sunday afternoon.