Alabama Power Truck Hit by Gunfire in Montgomery

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery police have arrested a man accused of shooting at an Alabama Power truck while linemen were working.

Police have charged 31-year-old John Harris with firing into an occupied vehicle. The gunfire happened Tuesday night in the 3000 block of Gaston Avenue. That’s near West Fairview Avenue, east of Interstate 65.

Police say Harris was taken into custody at a hospital, and taken to the Montgomery County Detention Facility.

Alabama Power spokesman Michael Jordan released this statement:

“We are most thankful no injuries occurred in last night’s incident. Credit goes to the crew who remained calm and acted quickly to get out of harm’s way. The safety and well-being of our employees is our primary focus, and we are committed to working with local law enforcement and city officials to keep them safe moving forward.”