Dallas Co. Officials Prepare for Severe Weather

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

Dallas County EMA officials are urging residents to stay weather-aware during this latest severe weather event.

A fast-moving storm system packing dangerous straight line winds — is expected to pass through the area overnight.

Director Toya Stiles-Crusoe says first responders — along with city and county officials — have all taken part in several weather briefings leading up to the event.

She says resources have been put in place to respond to weather-related emergencies — if needed.

“We encourage citizens to secure any items that could be blown away during this high wind event. As well as stay tuned to the local news, have your NOAA weather radio and also, if you live in a mobile home, we encourage you to go to one of the nearby shelters,” she said.

Stiles-Crusoe says people should also prepare for possible power outages — and use extra caution when driving.