Montgomery Man Pleads Guilty to Robbing Regions Bank at Eastdale Mall

by Alabama News Network Staff

A Montgomery man has pleaded guilty to robbing the Regions Bank at Eastdale Mall in 2020.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, 32-year-old John Adam Vinson, Jr. pleaded guilty to robbery and firing a gun during the crime.

According to the plea agreement and other court records, on December 14, 2020, Vinson entered the bank, pulled out a gun and fired a shot into the desk at an empty teller station.

A bank employee in an office heard the shot and came out of her office. Vinson immediately grabbed her and moved her to the door, which accesses the teller counters, according to records.

When Vinson realized the employee could not open the door, he jumped over the counter and began opening the teller drawers. Vinson put money from the drawers into a bag, jumped back over the teller counter and ran out of the bank.

Vinson was spotted by a responding Montgomery Police officer across the street from the bank and was eventually arrested.

Vinson was indicted by a federal grand jury in August of 2021 for bank robbery, armed bank robbery and discharging a firearm during a federal crime of violence.

A sentencing hearing will take place in the coming months. Because of the nature of his crimes, Vinson is facing a sentence ranging from 20 years to life in prison. There is no parole in the federal system.

— Information from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Middle District of Alabama