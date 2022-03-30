Selma School Superintendent Avis Williams Taking Job in New Orleans

by Glenn Halbrooks

Dr. Avis Williams, the superintendent of Selma City Schools has announced that she is leaving to become superintendent for New Orleans Public Schools.

The school system says Williams will be the first woman to serve as permanent superintendent in New Orleans.

Williams had been one of five finalists being considered for the superintendent’s position in Montgomery Public Schools, which is coming open with the retirement of Dr. Ann Roy Moore as MPS superintendent at the end of the school year.

Williams has been Selma City Schools superintendent since 2017.