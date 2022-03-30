Significant Severe Weather Risk Wednesday Night

by Ben Lang

We are “Code Red” for the potential of severe storms late Wednesday through Wednesday night. That means the severe weather risk is particularly high across all of central and south Alabama. The storm prediction center maintains a large moderate (level 4/5) risk for severe weather across part of the deep south. In fact, the moderate risk area includes the entire state of Mississippi. The risk area also includes west Alabama east to Interstate 65 and U.S. highway 231.

The rest of our area lies within an enhanced (level 3/5) risk. Keep in mind that storms don’t follow the risk areas, and all of us have a significant severe risk into tonight. Potentially widespread damaging straight-line winds of 60 to 80 mph are the main risk. But a few tornadoes are possible too. They could be strong, of EF2 or greater strength. The hail risk looks relatively low, and while flash flooding appears possible, the fast movement of storms should limit the risk.

Storms may not arrive in west Alabama until after sunset. It looks like the “main event” of severe weather occurs along an intense line of storms, located in central Louisiana early Wednesday afternoon. However, individual cells could develop in advance of the line. If they do, they could become severe, and possibly tornadic. But the tornado risk looks fairly high even along the line of storms itself.

Storms move east through our area Wednesday night. Our severe weather window of 6PM Wednesday to 6AM Thursday looks on track. However, storms may exit into Georgia a bit faster. The severe threat ends by sunrise Thursday. The rest of the day features sunshine and a breezy west wind. Afternoon temperatures reach the 70s. Thursday night lows fall into the 40s to low 50s.

Friday and even this weekend look fairly nice, with sunshine and some clouds. Models don’t show much rain anymore for Saturday, but a few showers can’t be ruled out yet. However, Friday and Sunday look rain-free with sunshine and some clouds. Temperatures peak in the 70s each day. Lows fall into the 40s to low 50s Friday night, and to around 50° both Saturday and Sunday night.

Next week begins dry and warm with sunshine and some clouds and highs near 80° Monday. Rain and storms appear possible next Tuesday and Wednesday. Severe storms are always on the table with any storm system this time of year. However, it is unclear if next week’s system brings severe weather potential to central and south Alabama. Be sure to follow updates to our forecast in the days ahead.