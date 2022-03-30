Strong To Severe Storms Likely Tonight!

by Shane Butler



We are “Code Red” for this storm event and that simply means you should take steps to prepare for a significant storm threat coming our way. We don’t use this designation often but this is one of those times and we urge you to take it seriously!

Strong to severe storms are likely across our entire area tonight through early Thursday morning! All modes of severe storms are possible and impacts could be significant for some locations. The Storm Prediction Center has most of our area in a MODERATE RISK for severe storms tonight into early Thursday. That is a 4 out of the 5 on the risk scale. The main threats will be damaging straight line winds up to 60 possibly 80 mph and tornadoes. Some tornadoes could be strong EF-2 or greater and track over long distances. There could be some storms with hail reaching quarter size in diameter.

Storms will move into west Alabama during the early evening hours and advance eastward through the night. This looks to be a line of storms with the potential for a few embedded tornadoes. We’re also watching for any discrete storm cells that may try to form ahead of the line. If these develop, stronger/longer track tornadoes are a good possibly. The winds along the line will be coming in at near or over hurricane strength. We expect power outages to occur throughout the area. Be sure to charge up those cell phones and make sure your flash lights are good to go.

Improving weather conditions will be on the way Thursday. Looks like the storms exit to our east around 3am Thursday and clearing takes place from west to east throughout the morning hours. We’re thinking mostly sunny and breezy with temps in the lower 70s Thursday afternoon.

Friday and the weekend is setting up to be fairly nice around here. We’re expecting lots of sunshine and temps in the mid to upper 70s for highs and lows in the mid 40s.