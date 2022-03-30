Tornado Watch for Central and North Alabama until 1AM; South Alabama until 4AM

by Ryan Stinnett

The NWS Storm Prediction Center has issued a TORNADO WATCH for parts of Alabama and Tennessee until 1AM CDT.

Alabama counties in the watch:

AUTAUGA BIBB BLOUNT CHILTON COLBERT COOSA CULLMAN DALLAS DEKALB ELMORE ETOWAH FAYETTE FRANKLIN GREENE HALE JACKSON JEFFERSON LAMAR LAUDERDALE LAWRENCE LIMESTONE LOWNDES MADISON MARENGO MARION MARSHALL MONTGOMERY MORGAN PERRY PICKENS SHELBY ST. CLAIR SUMTER TALLADEGA TUSCALOOSA WALKER WINSTON

The NWS Storm Prediction Center has issued a TORNADO WATCH for parts of South Alabama until 4AM CDT.

Alabama counties in the watch:

BALDWIN BUTLER CHOCTAW CLARKE CONECUH COVINGTON CRENSHAW ESCAMBIA MOBILE MONROE WASHINGTON WILCOX

Primary threats include: A few tornadoes likely with a couple of intense tornadoes possible, widespread damaging winds expected with isolated significantgusts to 80 mph possible

A fast-moving line of storms will continue quickly east-northeastward this evening into Middle TN and northern/central

Alabama. Very strong low-level/deep-layer winds will support the potential for tornadoes and widespread damaging winds as additional moistening occurs into the region.

Now is the time to prepare. First, download the free Alabama News Network weather app:

iPhone – Android

Next, make sure you have more than one way to get weather alerts. A NOAA weather radio in addition to your phone (with your emergency alerts turned on) make for a good combination. Do not depend on sirens to keep you protected.

Know where to go inside your home if severe weather is imminent. If you live in a mobile home, you need to find sturdy shelter somewhere else. Plan now for what you will do.

Alabama News Network will bring you live coverage on-air, online and on your phone. We will be staffed around the clock until the severe weather threat passes.

