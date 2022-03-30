Tornado Watch for Central and North Alabama until 1AM; South Alabama until 4AM

The NWS Storm Prediction Center has issued a TORNADO WATCH for parts of Alabama and Tennessee until 1AM CDT.

Alabama counties in the watch:

   AUTAUGA              BIBB                BLOUNT              
   CHILTON              COLBERT             COOSA               
   CULLMAN              DALLAS              DEKALB              
   ELMORE               ETOWAH              FAYETTE             
   FRANKLIN             GREENE              HALE                
   JACKSON              JEFFERSON           LAMAR               
   LAUDERDALE           LAWRENCE            LIMESTONE           
   LOWNDES              MADISON             MARENGO             
   MARION               MARSHALL            MONTGOMERY          
   MORGAN               PERRY               PICKENS             
   SHELBY               ST. CLAIR           SUMTER              
   TALLADEGA            TUSCALOOSA          WALKER              
   WINSTON

The NWS Storm Prediction Center has issued a TORNADO WATCH for parts of South Alabama until 4AM CDT.

Alabama counties in the watch:

   BALDWIN              BUTLER              CHOCTAW             
   CLARKE               CONECUH             COVINGTON           
   CRENSHAW             ESCAMBIA            MOBILE              
   MONROE               WASHINGTON          WILCOX

Primary threats include: A few tornadoes likely with a couple of intense tornadoes possible, widespread damaging winds expected with isolated significantgusts to 80 mph possible

A fast-moving line of storms will continue quickly east-northeastward this evening into Middle TN and northern/central
Alabama. Very strong low-level/deep-layer winds will support the potential for tornadoes and widespread damaging winds as additional moistening occurs into the region.

Next, make sure you have more than one way to get weather alerts. A NOAA weather radio in addition to your phone (with your emergency alerts turned on) make for a good combination. Do not depend on sirens to keep you protected.

Know where to go inside your home if severe weather is imminent. If you live in a mobile home, you need to find sturdy shelter somewhere else. Plan now for what you will do.

Alabama News Network will bring you live coverage on-air, online and on your phone. We will be staffed around the clock until the severe weather threat passes.

