UPDATE: Suspect in Montgomery Shooting Turns Himself in to Police

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery police say a man has turned himself in on charges that he shot a man earlier this month off Vaughn Road.

Police say they have charged 25-year-old Kevin Merriweather II with second degree assault after he turned himself in yesterday.

The shooting happened Saturday, March 5, at about 3:20 a.m., in the area of 2200 block of Vaughn Lakes Boulevard. The man who was shot walked into a hospital for treatment. His injuries weren’t life-threatening.

Merriweather was taken to the Montgomery County Detention Facility.