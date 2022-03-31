16-Year-Old Boy Shot at Prattville Home

by Alabama News Network Staff

Prattville police are investigating a shooting that left a 16-year-old boy injured.

Police say at around 7:30 Wednesday night, they were called to the 100 block of Jones Street on a shots fired call. While on the way, they were told the boy was found in the 200 block of Gardner Road with a gunshot wound to the arm.

Police say the boy told them he was at his home in the 100 block of Jones Street when unknown subject(s) shot at him multiple times. He was taken to Baptist Medical Center South in Montgomery for treatment.

Police say based on the information provided by the juvenile, this appears to be a targeted shooting and not random. They say investigators have developed a person of interest.