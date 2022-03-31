A Nice Stretch Of Weather Ahead

by Shane Butler

Our weekly store threat has passed and now we’re setting up for some pretty nice weather conditions over the next several days. High pressure makes a returns and that sets the stage for mostly sunny and dry conditions. Temperatures will actually cool a bit for the overnight readings. We’re starting out in the mid to upper 40s but rebounding nicely into the mid to upper 70s each afternoon. We will note a weaker system will graze us with some clouds and only a slight chance of a shower Saturday. It’s back to full sunshine Sunday and Monday is looking pretty good as well. Looks like our next rain/storm event is setting up for Tuesday into Wednesday of next week. We will be watching for any signs of a severe storm threat. Until then, we get to enjoy some fairly decent spring time weather!