A Nice Stretch Of Weather Ahead
Our weekly store threat has passed and now we’re setting up for some pretty nice weather conditions over the next several days. High pressure makes a returns and that sets the stage for mostly sunny and dry conditions. Temperatures will actually cool a bit for the overnight readings. We’re starting out in the mid to upper 40s but rebounding nicely into the mid to upper 70s each afternoon. We will note a weaker system will graze us with some clouds and only a slight chance of a shower Saturday. It’s back to full sunshine Sunday and Monday is looking pretty good as well. Looks like our next rain/storm event is setting up for Tuesday into Wednesday of next week. We will be watching for any signs of a severe storm threat. Until then, we get to enjoy some fairly decent spring time weather!