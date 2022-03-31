Alabama Power: Over 30,000 Customers Without Power Statewide

by Alabama News Network Staff

Alabama Power says as of 5:00 a.m., there are approximately 32,000 customers currently without power statewide due to the severe weather overnight.

Of those 32,000, there are approximately 1,000 customers in our area without service:

Wilcox County (300 customers)

Montgomery County (170 customers)

Perry County (150 customers)

Dallas County (90 customers)Fewer, scattered outages exist in Chilton, Bullock, and Elmore Counties.

Alabama Power says crews have been working throughout the night and have restored power to more than 5,000 customers throughout the area.

Power restoration efforts will continue this morning.