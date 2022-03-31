EMA Officials in Lowndes County Assessing Damage from Overnight Storms

by Alabama News Network Staff

Lowndes Academy received minor structural damage from storms overnight./Source: Alabama News Network

Power lines and trees are down in Lowndesboro from overnight storms./Source: Alabama News Network

Power lines and trees are down in Lowndesboro from overnight storms./Source: Alabama News Network

Officials with the Lowndes County EMA are out early Thursday morning assessing the damage cause by overnight storms.

Lowndes County EMA Director Rodney Rudolph said the town of Lowndesboro dealt with downed trees and roof damage on several homes in the area, especially around N. Broad Street.

Lowndes Academy in Lowndesboro also received minor structural damage.

Crews spent the morning going door to door to check on residents and to access the structural damage in that area.

No injures have been reported.

Power crews are working to restore power in that area.