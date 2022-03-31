Improving Weather Today

by Ryan Stinnett

After a very busy overnight severe weather event, the weather is calm and will be improving as we head through the day. Lingering showers will greet some out the door this morning, then look for a clearing sky with a high in the low to mid 70s. It will also remain breezy at times. Tonight, will be clear and chilly with lows falling into the 40s.

FRIDAY AND THE WEEKEND: Look for mostly sunny days and fair nights Friday through Sunday. The high Friday will be in the upper 60s and mostly in the mid and upper 70ss over the weekend. There will be a chance of showers near the Gulf Coast Saturday as a disturbance moves through the northern Gulf, but most of the state will be dry.

NEXT WEEK: Dry weather continues Monday, but the models bring in our next round of rain and storms Tuesday into Wednesday and it looks to possibly bring out next round of strong to severe storms, but way too early to be specific.

Have a great day!!!

Ryan