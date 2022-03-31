Kickoff for ‘Down to Earth’ Campaign to Protect Alabama’s Environment

by Carrington Cole

The Town of Pike Road had a kickoff for their newest campaign that involves agricultural Alabamians.

Thursday evening was the kickoff for the ‘Down to Earth’ campaign at the Pike Road Agricultural Center. The campaign is to help be the voice for agricultural stakeholders in Alabama to promote the sustainable practices that farmers, ranchers, and forest landowners are already doing.

Alabama Governor Kay Ivey was present at the event and spoke about how important farmers are in the state.

“It is imperative that we continue to be good stewards of the land and practice sustainable methods to keep our forest full and our soil fertile,” stated Governor Ivey. “That’s what Down to Earth day is all about; encouraging sustainable methods so that our land remains Alabama the Beautiful for generations to come.”

Nine Alabama agricultural groups had their own stalls set up to help kickoff the yearlong Down to Earth campaign.