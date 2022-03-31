Man Gets Life in Prison for 2015 Murder of Former Girlfriend

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery County District Attorney Daryl Bailey has announced a man has been sentenced to life in prison for the 2015 murder of his former girlfriend.

Bailey says Michael Medlock was sentenced for the death of Kelandra Stovall by Montgomery County Circuit Judge Greg Griffin on Wednesday.

Stovall was killed in a domestic-related shooting.

Medlock was convicted in February. Bailey says Stovall had obtained an order of protection against him.

Bailey says if you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence, the One Place Family Justice Center can help. Call (334) 262-7378 or call the 24-hour crisis line at 1-800-650-6522.