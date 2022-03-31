Nicer Weather Through Friday And This Weekend

by Ben Lang

Strong storms moved through central and south Alabama Wednesday night. But those storms were far to our east, across Georgia and the Carolinas by midday Thursday. The sky was rather cloudy Thursday morning, but the sky gradually clears Thursday afternoon. Temperatures peak in low to mid 70s for most. Temperatures cool into the 40s with a mostly clear sky Thursday night.

Friday looks nice, with plenty of sunshine and only a few clouds here or there. However, temperatures remain a bit below normal with highs in the 60s to low and mid 70s. Friday night lows fall into the 40s again. The nicer weather continues this weekend. However, there’s a small chance for rain Saturday. A disturbance skirting the north gulf coast could produce spotty showers across far south Alabama. Otherwise, clouds increase a bit.

It looks like most locations won’t see rain Saturday, and even if yours does, it won’t be heavy and probably not long-lasting. Temperatures warm into the 70s despite more clouds Saturday. Saturday night lows fall into the 40s for some, but low 50s otherwise. The sky clears Saturday night, setting up a rather sunny Sunday. Afternoon temperatures peak near 80°. Sunday night lows fall to near 50°.

Next week begins warm and dry with sunshine and some clouds and highs near 80° Monday. Another round of rain and storms appears likely Tuesday, possibly lingering into Wednesday. Still too early to tell if severe storms are a possibility, but they are far from apparent at this time. The storm prediction center currently places no severe risk areas across the lower 48 through the next eight days. But it’s still early, so we will keep an eye on the potential anyway.

The rest of next week trends drier and likely cooler. At this time, it appears next weekend could feature sunshine and rain-free weather too. However, that’s a long way out and we don’t want to jinx it. But as always, check back for updates to our forecast as current long-term details become clearer in the days ahead.