People in Faunsdale Assess Storm Damage

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

The Marengo County town of Faunsdale — was hit hard by the storm system — that swept across the state Wednesday night.

Residents were out Thursday — assessing the damage — and counting their blessings.

“We heard it. We literally thought it was a train. But unfortunately downtown Faunsdale took the hit,” said Suzanne McKee.

Severe weather ripped through downtown Faunsdale — causing extensive damage to several businesses. And tearing the roof off the Faunsdale Bar & Grill.

“I don’t think it’s really sunk in yet to be honest with you. I know when it hits me I’m probably gonna just sit still for a little while,” said Jennifer Cassity.

Cassity was preparing to celebrate her 7th year anniversary as the owner of the Bar & Grill — this weekend. Instead, she’s sifting through piles of debris — trying to salvage whatever she can.

“I feel like we’re going to be building it back. It’s known. And that’s what’s so important for the community. Because everybody knows, if you say Faunsdale, it’s the Bar and Grill,” said Cassity.

The tiny town of Faunsdale has hosted three major festivals over the years. And despite a population of less than a hundred people, it’s well-known across the country.

“We’re not going anywhere. “We been here 150 years. We’re gon’ be right here,” said Mayor George Kelley.

No injuries or fatalities associated with the storm have been reported.

“It was a scary night. We are very fortunate,” said McKee.

Storm damage was reported in Nanafalia as well.

EMA officials say two houses and four mobile homes received significant damage.