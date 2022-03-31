The State of Alabama Receives a C- Rating for Infrastructure

by Ja Nai Wright

The last time the Alabama report card was released was in 2015, since then there have only been a few areas of improvement in the infrastructure in Alabama. The overall rating for the state is a C minus, but leaders from the American Society of Civil Engineers (ASCE) say that the rating could be worse and they are looking towards improvement.

The report analyzes 12 infrastructure categories pertinent to Alabama: aviation, bridges, dams, drinking water, energy, inland waterways, ports, rail, roads, stormwater, transit and wastewater. The event is open to the public and will be accepting questions from the press.

The maintenance and modernization of Alabama’s infrastructure is vital to the local and regional economy, public health, safety, and security. As the state’s population continues to rise, decisions about the public uses of infrastructure, for which we all pay through user fees and taxes, must be made based on long-term comprehensive planning, with sustainable and reliable funding sources. The purpose of the 2022 Report Card for Alabama’s Infrastructure is to raise public awareness of the importance of modern and well-maintained infrastructure. This report will help citizens and decision-makers understand how Alabama’s infrastructure is faring and what can be done to modernize its systems.