UPDATE: Second Arrest Made in Autaugaville Shooting that Killed One, Injured Three

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Autauga County Sheriff’s Office says a second arrest has been made in a shooting that left one person dead and three injured in Autaugaville.

On Saturday, March 12, deputies responded to a call of multiple gunshots in the 200 block of North Pickett Street, where they found three people with non-life threatening injuries and one with life threatening injuries, who later died of his wounds. That victim was 22-year-old Cameron Motley of Autaugaville.

Today, 28-year-old Cedric Maurice Long, also known as “Fatt”, of Elmore County, was located by the U.S. Marshall’s Fugitive Task Force. He was taken into custody on outstanding warrants for murder, assault 2nd degree and firing a gun into an occupied dwelling.

Long is being held in the Autauga Metro Jail on a bond of $590,000.

As Alabama News Network has reported, 21-year-old Jermichael Nixon of Autaugaville, known as “Mike Mike,” has already been charged with murder, assault in the second degree and firing a gun into an occupied dwelling in this case. He is also being held on $590,000 bond.