A Pleasant Weekend But More Storms Ahead

by Shane Butler



Looking quiet weatherwise for the weekend but another round of storms heads our way next week. In the mean time, we expect a partly sunny sky and mild temps for Saturday. Another cool night with temps falling into the mid to upper 40s Saturday night into Sunday morning. We’re setting up sunny skies and temps in the mid 70s Sunday afternoon. It should just about perfect for any of your outdoor plans both days.

We start out the work week with mostly sunny skies and temps warming into the lower 80s Monday. Moisture quickly returns to the area Monday night and its looking rather wet Tuesday. A round of rain and storms work through the area. Some storms could be strong or possibly severe. This round clears the area later Tuesday but a second round heads into the area Wednesday. This one will also pose a strong to severe storm threat. We will be watching and updating you on the threat level as we get closer to actual rain event.

We see a drier and a little cooler weather pattern coming into play for the latter half of next week. Temps hover in the lower 70s for highs and overnight lows back in the 40s.

Have a great weekend outdoors!