Alabama State University President Named to White House Advisory Board

by Alabama News Network Staff

Alabama State University President Dr. Quinton Ross has been appointed to a White House advisory board on historically Black colleges and universities.

President Joe Biden’s administration says Ross is among 18 people tapped to serve on the panel. Four other members also are presidents of historically Black schools.

The advisory board works with an initiative to improve and support historically Black institutions.

Ross is a former state legislator. He’s entering his fifth year at Alabama State.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)