Autauga Academy names Dunbar as new Football Coach

by Adam Solomon

PRATTVILLE, Ala.—The Autauga Academy Board of Directors and Headmaster Larry Pickett are pleased to announce the hiring of Trey Dunbar as the varsity football head coach for the Autauga Academy Generals.

Pickett said he is excited to have a coach who will be part of the staff, as well as working with the students.

“It is important to have a head coach who will be involved in the classroom, be visible in the hallways and lead student athletes both on and off of the field,” Pickett said. “This is going to be a really positive change for our school. I am looking forward to this next year with Coach Dunbar’s leadership.”

Dunbar was on the Autauga sidelines during the 2021 season as a volunteer coach. Prior to his volunteer work with the Generals, he was the offensive coordinator, passing game coordinator and quarterback coach at Faulkner University. He also held an offensive/passing game coordinator and quarterback coach position at Alabama State University.

Dunbar said he is excited to officially be part of the Autauga Academy family and is looking forward to what is to come.

“I want to thank Mr. Pickett and the board for the opportunity to lead this program,” Dunbar said. “Autauga Academy has a long tradition of winning and I look forward to continuing that. Our mission will be developing young men to be champions on the field, in the classroom and in the community.”

Dunbar said he is fortunate to work alongside a great group of coaches and faculty, and he is excited about what the future holds for the Autauga Academy Generals.

Marvin Chou, a member of the search committee and board member, said he was impressed by the detailed plans that Dunbar already has for the student athletes at the school.

“He brings excitement, energy and a new outlook to our school athletic program,” Chou said. “This is an excellent hire. We look forward to his leadership and his involvement in our school programs.”

Dunbar earned a Bachelor of Science in Education from the University of Alabama, as well as a Master of Science in Sport and Fitness Management from Troy University. In addition to his on-field responsibilities, he will teach lifetime fitness, health class and physical education for grades 7 through 9.