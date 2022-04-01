Habitat for Humanity Partnered with a Local Church to Fix Up a Home

by Carrington Cole

The Montgomery Habitat for Humanity has helped over 85 local families become homeowners since they first started in 1987.

First United Methodist Church teamed up with Habitat for Humanity on Friday to continue rehab work for local hair salon owner Ebony Tarrance’s new home. Ms. Tarrance was approved home ownership recently and worked with the volunteers to fix up her new home.

Executive Director at Montgomery Habitat for Humanity Scott Gregory talked about how the volunteers spent their day repairing and replacing things that were damaged in the house.

“We’re excited about the opportunity to work with volunteers from First United Methodist Church in getting this place put back together,” stated Gregory. “It needed a little bit of tender, love, and care to get it ready for a new family. We’re putting up doors, we’re replacing some damaged dry wall, we’ll be painting, and we’ll be doing everything we need to do to get this place move in ready.”

If you want to volunteer for the Montgomery Habitat for Humanity, call Cedric Varner at (334) 832-9313 for more information.