Lowndes County Deputies Searching for Missing Woman

by Glenn Halbrooks

The Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office needs your help finding a missing woman.

Mary Ann Brown hasn’t been seen since Wednesday, March 30. Her daughter reported her missing and said she had not seen her since around 9:00 that night at her home at 318 Smith Street in Hayneville.

Brown is 59 years old and is about 5’4″ and 203 pounds.

Investigators say she was last seen with an unknown male wearing a gray tank top, blue jeans and black Nike shoes. She left in a small white 2-door pickup truck with dark tinted windows.

If you have any information on Mary Ann Brown, call Central Alabama CrimeStoppers at (334) 215-STOP.