Nice Friday; Rain and Storms Return Tuesday

by Ryan Stinnett

TODAY AND THE WEEKEND: Look for mostly sunny, dry days and fair nights the next three days. The exception is the immediate Gulf Coast where a few showers could show up tomorrow, but the rest of the state will stay dry, with perhaps a few more clouds in the sky Saturday. The high today will be near 70°, followed by mid 70s Saturday, and upper 70s Sunday.

NEXT WEEK: The weather will stay dry Monday, but rain and thunderstorms will return to the state Tuesday. The models continue to suggest some strong to severe storms based on forecast instability available values, but it is too early to define a severe weather threat or potential impacts. Showers could linger into part of the day Wednesday…then we will be dry Thursday and Friday.

Have a fantastic Friday!!!

Ryan