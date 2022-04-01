Pleasant Weekend Weather, More Storms Next Week

by Ben Lang

A fantastic Friday forecast for central and south Alabama. While temperatures fell into the 40s Friday morning, they rebound into the upper 60s north to mid 70s south during the afternoon. The sky remains quite sunny with just a few passing high clouds at times. Friday night looks mostly clear and cool with lows in the 40s.

The weekend looks overall pleasant too. Clouds fill the sky to some degree at times Saturday. A minuscule chance for a few stray, brief, light showers remains too. However, most locations won’t see any rain. And for those that do, it won’t amount to much. The sky clears Saturday night. Saturday night lows range from the upper 40s to low 50s. Sunday looks sunny and warm with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Next week begins dry with sunshine and some clouds Monday. Afternoon temperatures peak near 80°. However, rain and storms return to the forecast next Tuesday and Wednesday. The storm prediction center now indicates severe weather potential from storms Tuesday, and again Wednesday. For Tuesday, the risk area includes parts of the central Gulf states, including southwest Alabama.

On Wednesday, the severe risk area includes northeast Alabama. Be sure to follow updates to our forecast in the coming days as details including potential threats, timing, and risk level become clearer. It looks like rain and storms come to a close by early next Thursday. From there, the end of the week looks drier and sunnier, but probably cooler too. Temperatures may remain cooler next weekend too, but next weekend *could* again feature plentiful sunshine.