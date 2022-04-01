Prattville Police Investigating the Theft of Five Trailers

by Alabama News Network Staff

Prattville police want to find the people who stole five trailers from the same location.

Police released the photo of a truck they say was used in the theft, which happened in the 1600 block of South Memorial Drive.

Police say on Tuesday, unknown suspects cut locks to the gate and made multiple trips to complete the theft of the five trailers.

Police say there were two people inside the truck.

If you have a tip to help investigators, call Central Alabama CrimeStoppers at (334) 215-STOP.