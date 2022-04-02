Nice Start To The Weekend, Storms Return Mid-Week

by Riley Blackwell

VERY NICE WEEKEND IN STORE: We had a great start to the weekend so far, with temperatures slightly below average and a lot of sunshine! Temperatures in the low 70s today and clear skies made today a very comfortable day. Tomorrow will be a similar day, but a bit warmer with temperatures in the mid to upper 70s, but a lot of sunshine will blanket the area!

NICE START TO THE WEEK: Monday will feature a lot of sunshine, and increasingly warmer temperatures! Expect temperatures in the low to mid 80s, and a good mix of clouds and sunshine. However, more severe weather arrives after a nice start to the week.

ANOTHER SEVERE THREAT: The SPC has put much of our area in a 15% chance for severe weather for Tuesday AND Wednesday. These will be two separate threats. For Tuesday, a warm front will lift northward as a low pressure system moves across the Southeast, and we could see the potential for discrete cells to form in this warm sector. If this were the case, damaging winds and tornadoes will be the main threat. For Wednesday, a cold front associated with that same low pressure system will track in our area, and bring heavy rain and damaging wind gusts with it. The tornado threat appears lower on Wednesday, but tornadoes still could spin up within this line. Be sure to stay weather aware over the coming days!

LOOK AHEAD: After Tuesday and Wednesday’s storm threat, rain chances diminish and sunshine returns! We will also see a pretty dramatic dip in temperatures by next weekend, as well.