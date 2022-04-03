18th Annual Autism Crawfish Boil Held at Riverwalk Stadium

by Alabama News Network Staff

Easterseals Central Alabama held its 18th Annual Autism Crawfish Boil on Saturday at Riverwalk Stadium in Montgomery.

Organizers call it a party with a purpose.

Food lined the street, with the chef preparing the taste medley of crawfish, corn, potatoe,s mushrooms and Conecuh Sausage.

More than 4,000 pounds of crawfish was cooked, with around 1,000 people coming to hear live music, eat and to buy merchandise.

“We just started this event to raise awareness, and now here we are 18 years later, averaging anywhere from $20,000 to $30,000 a year that we raise at this event, just in a few hours one day every year,” Stefania Jones, who is the volunteer committee chairperson, told Alabama News Network.

All proceeds benefit the autism testing and therapies provided by Easterseals Central Alabama, to make interventions available to all children living in and around the River Region.