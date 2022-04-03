Man Arrested, Woman Injured After Lake Martin Boat Crash

by Alabama News Network Staff

An Elmore County man was arrested and a woman was sent to the hospital after a boat crash on Lake Martin Saturday night.

44 year old Steven Shipp of Eclectic was charged with boating under the influence after the boat he was driving collided with another boat.

A Deatsville woman, 54 year old Rebecca Darnell was injured and sent to the hospital.

Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), says the accident happened at about 11:30 p.m Saturday night beneath the Highway 63 bridge on Kowaliga Bay.