Nice End To The Weekend, Storms Return Tuesday

by Riley Blackwell

SUNNY SUNDAY: Sunday has featured a lot of sunshine and nice temperatures. Temperatures in the mid to upper 70s have been right around average, and high pressure is still residing over the Southeast which has influenced this nice weather!

OUT ON THE TOWN: Expect clear skies this evening with comfortable temperatures. The breeze will die down some, and temperatures will be mainly in the 50s before dropping into the upper 40s after midnight.

SUN FILLED MONDAY: Monday will have a lot of sunshine similar to the weekend, but temperatures will ease over the 80° mark. Mid 80s will be across the area, with a mix of clouds and sunshine in the afternoon.

SEVERE THREAT TUESDAY: So far, the SPC has basically all of our area in a 2/5 Slight Risk for severe weather come Tuesday. The timing, analyzing model data, appears to have storms ahead of the main system entering the state early Tuesday morning, with the heavier parts of the system in our area by midday. The main threats will include damaging winds, heavy rain/flooding, and tornadoes possible. If the line stays congealed and no supercells form ahead of it, the tornado threat will remain lower. However, if cells form ahead of the line, the tornado threat will be more elevated.

ANOTHER THREAT WEDNESDAY: Behind Tuesday’s system, which will mainly be influenced by a warm front lifting northward, a cold front will move into the region and bring the potential for more severe storms. The National Weather Service mentions that the airmass the cold front will be encountering will be very unstable, so the risk for severe storms warrants a 15% chance for Wednesday, with tornadoes and damaging winds being the main possible threats.

AFTER THE STORMS: After Tuesday and Wednesday, the sunshine returns! The cold front Wednesday will do a number on our temperatures, and data indicates we could see the low 60s for highs by the weekend.