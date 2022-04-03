PHOTOS: Magic Moments Easter Egg Roll Held at Governor’s Mansion

by Alabama News Network Staff

Gov. Kay Ivey welcomed families to the Alabama Governor’s Mansion for the Third Annual Magic Moments Easter Egg Roll.

Saturday, children and their families poured in from all over the state to take part in the event.

The children, with baskets in hand, took pictures with the Easter Bunny, listened to the governor’s address and then poured onto the grounds to find Easter eggs, all searching for that golden egg.

The golden egg was found in the first five minutes of the Easter egg hunt by Manny Bussey of Oxford. The big prize for finding the golden egg was a huge gift basket filled with Easter goodies.

Magic Moments was founded with a mission of providing happiness to children throughout the state of Alabama who are diagnosed with chronic life-threatening illnesses.