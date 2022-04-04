Ala-Tom RC&D Council Awards Over a Dozen Grants

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

The Ala-Tom Resource Conservation & Development Council — is helping to fund programs and projects throughout southwest Alabama — that help build and grow communities.

The non-profit hosted a press event in Dallas County Monday morning to highlight some of the agencies and projects funded by the grants.

“The projects range from A to Z. They could be anything, as long as they meet the criteria of assisting with natural resources and human resources,” said Noopie Cosby.

“So, they could be playgrounds, outdoor classrooms, canoe launches. They can be tablets or chrome books for school. So, it’s unlimited to what we can do.”

The New Start program — informs and educates people about how to prevent — and manage — chronic diseases — like diabetes.

“And it work, cause it have worked for me,” said Dave Fulford, Jr.

“I lost 75 lbs through the utilization and implementation of this program.”

Grant funding from the Ala-Tom RC&D Council — made it possible for the New Start program to provide nutrition and cooking classes — at Five Points Community Center in Orrville.

“We would not have been able to reach the people that we reached in the Five Point area with our class,” Fulford said.

“So, it’s essential that we get the funding that we need so we can do more classes.”

The grants also played a role in the creation of the art district in downtown Selma.

Becky Youngblood is the Executive Director of ArtsRevive.

“The money that we received was specifically used for architectural renderings for two spaces that we re-purposed. It’s grass roots helping organizations of all kinds of disciplines to make our community a better place to live,” she said.

The Ala-Tom R-C&D Council covers nine Southwest Alabama counties.

They include — Choctaw, Clarke, Conecuh, Dallas, Marengo, Monroe, Perry, Washington, and Wilcox.