AMBER ALERT: Nine-Month-Old Boy Missing in Montgomery

by Alabama News Network Staff

An Amber Alert has been issued for a nine-month-old boy missing in Montgomery.

The State of Alabama has issued this Child Abduction Alert for Comarion Henderson-Goodson and seeks the public’s help in locating him.

Police say he was last seen this afternoon at about 3PM in the Gibbs Drive area and is believed to be in extreme danger.

Police say the baby was taken by Dominique Goodson. They say Dominique Goodson is the biological mother but does not have legal custody. They say she has been taken into custody, but the baby still hasn’t been found.

Montgomery police investigators are actively collecting information and will release more as soon as possible.

If you have any information to help investigators, call Montgomery police at (334) 215-7867 or call 911.