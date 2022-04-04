Enterprise Police Searching for Missing Woman

by Alabama News Network Staff

Enterprise police need your help finding a missing woman.

Police say Margaret Lynn Dixon hasn’t been seen since March 4. Police say she may be living with a condition that impairs her judgment.

Dixon is 69 years old and is 5’6″ and around 120 pounds.

When she was last seen, she was wearing a light blue house coat, red shirt, light blue pajama pants with a black sling on her right arm in the area of Medical Center Enterprise at around midnight the night she disappeared.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Margaret Dixon, please contact the Enterprise Police Department at

(334) 347-2222 or call 911.