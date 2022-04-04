Hundreds of Alabama Systems Apply for Water, Sewer Grants

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Alabama Department of Environmental Management says more than 400 water and sewer systems have applied for grants funded by pandemic relief money.

Alabama lawmakers this winter approved using $225 million out of the state’s share of American Rescue Plan funding to fund water and sewer projects.

ADEM Director Lance LeFleur says it’s a historic opportunity to address high-need projects in the state.

State Rep. Kelvin Lawrence (D-Hayneville) says the funding could be life-changing for many people in his Black Belt district.

