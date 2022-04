by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery police say a man has been killed in a one-car wreck.

Police say at about 4:06 a.m. Sunday, they and fire medics were called to the 4400 block of Northern Boulevard near Contractors Drive.

At the scene of the crash, they found the driver, 44-year-old George Johnson of Montgomery. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have released no other information about the wreck.