Montgomery County Mugshots (03/16/22-03/31/22)
All are innocent until proven guilty.
ADDISON, JACK – SORNA Violation
ADDISON, MARICUS – Sodomy 1st Degree
BAILEY, MATTHEW – Probation Revocation
BARENTINE, JAMES – Theft of Property 4th
BRUCE, GEORGETTA – Failure to Appear
BURCH JR, WILLIAM – DV Stragulation-Suffocation
BURCH, CURTIS – Violation of COmmunity Notification Act
CHEEKS, KATRINA – Robbery 3rd
COLLIER, THOMAS – Probation Revocation
DAVIS JR, TERRENCE – Theft of Property 3rd
DAVIS, CEDRIC – Violation of Community Notification Act
DILLARD, DOMINIQUE – On Loan from DOC
DUBOSE, PETTE – Domestic Violation- Strangulation-Suffocation
ELLIS JR, CALVIN – Probation Violation
ELLIS, WAYNE – Theft of Property 3rd
FOXHALL, CURTIS – Attempted Murder
GALBREATH, MARCUS – Murder
GALIETTI, JOHN – Probation Violation
GHOLSBY, RONALD – Criminal Mischief 1st
GIVENS JR, JAMES – Harrassment
GRIFFIN JR, RICHARD – By Order of Court
HECTOR, JAYDON – Domestic Violence 3rd (Harassment)
JACKSON, CURTIS – Discharge Firearm into an Occupied Dwelling or Vehicle-Shooting into Occupied Building
JIMENEZ, FERNANDO – Sexual Abuse of Child Under 12
JOHNSON, DEMARIO – Parole Violation
JOHNSON, JERUAD – Probation Revocation
JOHNSON, KEMOND – Domestic Violence 3rd-Assault 3rd
JONES, MARQUEZ – Theft of Property 3rd
KAINE, EDWARD – Violation of DV Protection
KENNER, BERNADETTE – On Loan from DOC
KING, JEREMIAH – Theft of Property 1st
KNIGHT, CURTIS – Burglary 3rd
MCDOWELL, XAVIER – On Loan From DOC
MCQUEEN, ADAM – Violation of Community Notification Act
MERRITT, SHAREEF – Burglary 3rd
MITCHELL, MEMPHIS – Theft of Property 1st
PAYNE, DENNIS – On Loan from DOC
PERDUE, LEAH – Poss Marijuana 1st
PETTIWAY, JEROME – Capital Murder of a Child
POINDEXTER, JERMAINE – Poss Forged Instrument 3rd
ROBINSON, CURTIS – Fugitive from Justice
SCOTT, DEANDRE – Assault 2nd
SCOTT, ZACHARIA – Robbery 1st
SHEFFIELD, STAFFORD – Theft of Property 3rd
SHUFORD lll, WILLIE – Violation of Community Notification Act
STINSON, LUTHER – DUI-Driving While Revoked
STOVALL, JAROD – Domestic Violence 3rd (Harassment)
TOLBERT, MIKAYLA – Financially Exploit Elderly
TOLLIVER, QUINTON – Domestic Violation-Strangulation- Suffocation
WILLIAMS, ROBERT – Burglary 3rd
WOODWARD, MARQUIS – Robbery 1st
