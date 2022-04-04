Montgomery County Mugshots (03/16/22-03/31/22)

All are innocent until proven guilty.

by Alabama News Network Staff

ADDISON, JACK – SORNA Violation

ADDISON, MARICUS – Sodomy 1st Degree

BAILEY, MATTHEW – Probation Revocation

BARENTINE, JAMES – Theft of Property 4th

BRUCE, GEORGETTA – Failure to Appear



BURCH JR, WILLIAM – DV Stragulation-Suffocation

BURCH, CURTIS – Violation of COmmunity Notification Act

CHEEKS, KATRINA – Robbery 3rd

COLLIER, THOMAS – Probation Revocation

DAVIS JR, TERRENCE – Theft of Property 3rd



DAVIS, CEDRIC – Violation of Community Notification Act

DILLARD, DOMINIQUE – On Loan from DOC

DUBOSE, PETTE – Domestic Violation- Strangulation-Suffocation

ELLIS JR, CALVIN – Probation Violation

ELLIS, WAYNE – Theft of Property 3rd



FOXHALL, CURTIS – Attempted Murder

GALBREATH, MARCUS – Murder

GALIETTI, JOHN – Probation Violation

GHOLSBY, RONALD – Criminal Mischief 1st

GIVENS JR, JAMES – Harrassment



GRIFFIN JR, RICHARD – By Order of Court

HECTOR, JAYDON – Domestic Violence 3rd (Harassment)

JACKSON, CURTIS – Discharge Firearm into an Occupied Dwelling or Vehicle-Shooting into Occupied Building

JIMENEZ, FERNANDO – Sexual Abuse of Child Under 12

JOHNSON, DEMARIO – Parole Violation



JOHNSON, JERUAD – Probation Revocation

JOHNSON, KEMOND – Domestic Violence 3rd-Assault 3rd

JONES, MARQUEZ – Theft of Property 3rd

KAINE, EDWARD – Violation of DV Protection

KENNER, BERNADETTE – On Loan from DOC



KING, JEREMIAH – Theft of Property 1st

KNIGHT, CURTIS – Burglary 3rd

MCDOWELL, XAVIER – On Loan From DOC

MCQUEEN, ADAM – Violation of Community Notification Act

MERRITT, SHAREEF – Burglary 3rd



MITCHELL, JEROME – DUI

MITCHELL, MEMPHIS – Theft of Property 1st

PAYNE, DENNIS – On Loan from DOC

PERDUE, LEAH – Poss Marijuana 1st

PETTAWAY, RICKY – DUI



PETTIWAY, JEROME – Capital Murder of a Child

POINDEXTER, JERMAINE – Poss Forged Instrument 3rd

ROBINSON, CURTIS – Fugitive from Justice

RUDOLPH, TIMOTHY – DUI

SCOTT, DEANDRE – Assault 2nd



SCOTT, ZACHARIA – Robbery 1st

SHEFFIELD, STAFFORD – Theft of Property 3rd

SHUFORD lll, WILLIE – Violation of Community Notification Act

STINSON, LUTHER – DUI-Driving While Revoked

STOVALL, JAROD – Domestic Violence 3rd (Harassment)



TOLBERT, MIKAYLA – Financially Exploit Elderly

TOLLIVER, QUINTON – Domestic Violation-Strangulation- Suffocation

WILLIAMS, JAMIE – Murder

WILLIAMS, ROBERT – Burglary 3rd

WOODWARD, MARQUIS – Robbery 1st

