New Soul Foods Restaurant Open in Montgomery

by Carrington Cole

A new restaurant had its grand opening this weekend on Troy Highway.

‘Lionel Jay’s’ opened its doors to the public on Saturday to a large group of people ready to eat. The soul food restaurant is now opened Tuesday – Sunday and they start serving food at 10 a.m. Lionel Jay’s has many food options to choose from, including some great desserts.

This is Lionel Huffman’s first time owning a restaurant, even though he’s been in the food industry for 2 decades. He wants his restaurant to be a pleasant experience for everyone who enters.

“Everybody come out and check it out,” stated Huffman. “We’d love to have you. We know customer service these days, unfortunately is not the same, that’s one thing that we focus on so we’d love to have you. We’d love to put a smile on your face and fill your stomach.”

Lionel Jay’s is looking for anybody available to work at the restaurant and to contact Lionel Huffman for more information.