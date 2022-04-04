Sunny, Warm Monday; Severe Storms Return Tuesday

by Ryan Stinnett

Today will feature a sunny sky and warm temperatures across much of Alabama as highs will be near 80°. Clouds begin to increase tonight as the cold front that moved through the area on Saturday moves back north as a warm front, increasing our moisture levels. To the west of the state, a mesoscale convective system (MCS) will be moving through Mississippi and will move into the extreme western parts of the area just before sunrise on tomorrow, and it why portion of Southwest Alabama are under a threat for severe weather early tomorrow morning.

TWO ROUND OF SEVERE STORMS THIS WEEK: The above mentioned MCS will begin to rapidly move into and across the state through the morning hours and into the afternoon hours. The environment ahead of that MCS will be conducive for strong to severe storms, especially over the southern half of Alabama and is why most of the area is included in an “enhanced risk” (level 3/5) of severe storms tomorrow as damaging winds and tornadoes are expected.

The threat window will be from roughly 5AM in West Alabama through 3PM in East Alabama. Again all modes of severe weather are possible, meaning damaging wind, tornadoes, and hail; a few strong (EF2+) tornadoes could be possible as well. Heavy rainfall of 1-2 inches is possible as well. There could be some more storms late in the day if the atmosphere can recover behind the initial round, but this is a conditional threat and may or may not happen. Highs tomorrow should be in the mid 70s.

Then, on Wednesday, a cold front will move through the area during the afternoon and evening hours that will bring another round of thunderstorms. Once again, the environment will be conducive for strong to severe storms, and this time, there will be plenty of instability to work with. Just like Tuesday, all modes of severe weather will be possible, with tornadoes and damaging winds being the more likely threats. All of Alabama is under a threat of severe weather, including yet another “enhanced risk” (level 3/5) for much of Central Alabama.

The timing on this is mid-afternoon until about midnight. Highs will be in the mid 80s on Wednesday.

CALL TO ACTION: Please remain weather aware this week. Events like this are common in Alabama during this time of year as April is the peak of our severe weather season. Simply have multiple reliable ways of hearing severe weather warnings (NOAA Weather Radio, and emergency alerts on your phone), and a plan of action if you are “in the polygon”. In your safe place have helmets for everyone, and if you live in a mobile home, know the nearest shelter location, and how to get there quickly. Also, don’t forget about the free Alabama News Network weather app.

COOLER WEATHER THIS WEEKEND: A deep trough will work through the eastern half of the country from Thursday through Saturday and much cooler air into Alabama. We’ll have plenty of sunshine on all four days, with highs in the low 70s Thursday, dropping back into the low 60s Friday and Saturday, with 70s returning Sunday. Expect lows in the 40s, and we will likely see some upper 30s Friday and Saturday nights across Central Alabama, with some patchy frost not out of the question.

Have an amazing week!!!

Ryan