Sunshine Monday, Severe Risk Tuesday And Wednesday

by Ben Lang

Monday’s weather remains tranquil. However, we can’t say the same for Tuesday or Wednesday. Strong to severe storms appear possible both days. In the meantime, Monday afternoon looks mostly sunny with high temperatures in the upper 70s to low 80s. Clouds increase Monday night, with lows in the 50s to around 60°. Tuesday’s severe risk begin around or shortly after sunrise, and continues into the afternoon through about sunset.

The storm prediction center places an enhanced (level 3/5) severe risk area across essentially all of our area. Damaging winds, quarter size hail, and a few tornadoes are potential hazards. A few storms may be ongoing in west Alabama around sunrise. However, the severe risk and coverage of storms likely increases during the mid to late morning into the afternoon.

Additional storms could develop Wednesday afternoon. We can’t rule out those storms becoming strong to severe either. However, the severe risk should wind down by around 7PM. Tuesday night looks quieter, with lingering clouds and lows in the 60s. Wednesday morning looks mainly rain-free, but more showers and storms develop during the afternoon and evening. Some of those storms could become severe, capable mainly of damaging winds and quarter size hail.

However, a couple tornadoes appear possible Wednesday as well. Wednesday’s severe risk is a little less clear cut than Tuesday’s. Some factors may work against severe storm potential late Wednesday, while others work for it. Otherwise, depending on how much sunshine we see prior to afternoon/evening storms, Wednesday could be very warm with highs well into the 80s.

Storms continue southeast Wednesday night, eventually forming into a line along a southeast-moving cold front. Severe potential likely wanes with time, with showers/storms ending completely across southeast Alabama by early Thursday morning. From there, the rest of the week looks cooler with sunshine and some clouds Thursday and Friday. Afternoon highs only rebound into the 70s Thursday. Thursday night lows fall into the 40s.

Friday looks even cooler, with highs in the 60s to around 70°. Some locations could fall into the 30s Friday night. Saturday remains cool and breezy with sunshine and some clouds and highs in the 60s. Saturday night lows fall into the 40s. Sunday looks mostly sunny and warmer with highs in the 70s. It looks like next week begins rain-free and warm too, with highs near 80° next Monday.