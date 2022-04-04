Two Rounds Of Storms This Week

by Shane Butler



Two rounds of strong to severe storms coming our way this week. The first one moves into west Alabama around 6am Tuesday and advances eastward through the day. All modes of severe storms are possible with this event. The main threats will be a few tornadoes, damaging winds up to 60 mph, and quarter size hail, and street flooding. Rainfall amounts could be rather hefty with 2-3 inches possible with this round. We expect the last of the storms to exit our southeastern counties around 5pm Tuesday.

The second round of storms moves into the area Wednesday afternoon and exits into GA after midnight. Once again, all modes of severe storms will be possible. Main threats include: damaging winds up to 70 mph, quarter size hail, and a few tornadoes possible. We could pick up an additional 1 to 2 inches of rainfall in some spots.

We head into a quieter weather pattern beginning Thursday and lasting through the weekend. High pressure will return and we’re setting up for sunny days and clear nights. A northwesterly wind flow will bring in dry and cooler air area wide. Temps will only top out in the upper 60s to around 70 Friday and Saturday. Overnight lows will be a bit chilly down in the lower 40s. A warming trend kicks in Sunday and continues into next week. Looks like mid to upper 70s return with the chance of rain by late Tuesday.