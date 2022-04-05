Another Round Of Storms Wednesday

by Shane Butler

We’re on the backside of the first round of storms but the second round is set to move through area Wednesday afternoon. Once again, some of the storms could be strong and possibly severe. The main threats will be damaging winds, quarter size hail, and a few tornadoes possible. We expect the storms to enter West Alabama around noon and advance eastward across the state through the afternoon and evening hours. The storms depart into Georgia around midnight and we begin to see clearing from west to east overnight.

The rest of the work week into the weekend will be trending dry and cooler. Temps will only manage upper 60s to lower 70s for highs while overnight temps drop into the lower 40s. This will be a late season cold snap that could even support some upper 30s for lows over the weekend. Despite the cooler temps, we’re seeing lots of sunshine throughout the period. A nice warm up begins Sunday afternoon and continues into next week. Temps are back in the upper 70s to lower 80s for highs. Our next round of rain and possibly storms heads into the area around midweek.