Pay It Forward: Sonza Yelder Winters of Selma

by Ellis Eskew

Sonza Yelder Winters works at Walmart and is also a minister at New Hope Missionary Baptist Church in Selma.

But it’s what she does outside her main jobs that made her friend, Jan Crews, nominate her for the Pay It Forward award.

“She would sit with the elderly, clean their home, make sure they get food from the food share. Just different things, helping people out, pray for them,” said Crews.

Each and every day Winters goes to about 4 or 5 homes to help someone out.

“Clean, cook, whatever they need me to do, run errands, do their hair,” said Winters.

She says it’s something she learned from an early age.

“It just started with my mother when we were young to always look over to help the elders, be a blessing to somebody every day. So that’s what I try to do, go out and bless somebody each and every day,” said Winters.